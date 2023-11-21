Four proprietors of paan shops in Navi Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly stocking and vending prohibited tobacco products.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai: 4 paan shop owners held for selling banned tobacco products x 00:00

Four proprietors of paan shops in Navi Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly stocking and vending prohibited tobacco products, the police, on Tuesday, told PTI. According to the report, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid on the establishments situated with the APMC market premises.

The APMC police station, in their media statement, wrote, that in the raids conducted on Monday, the FDA sleuths confiscated banned tobacco items, valued at Rs 5,000. It, according to PTI, further stated that the accused ranged from ages 23 to 61.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PTI report further stated that the accused were found in possession of prohibited products despite knowing their harmful effects.

Authorities have filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Food Safety and Standards Act and FDA regulations.

Efforts are underway to understand how the accused persons procured the banned items, a police official told PTI.

It's noteworthy that the sale and consumption of gutka, scented, and flavoured tobacco have been prohibited in Maharashtra since 2012. This recent crackdown reflects ongoing efforts by regulatory bodies to enforce the ban on these hazardous substances in the region.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident from Navi Mumbai, an official attached to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an individual, ACB officials told PTI on Tuesday.

According to the PTI report, the event occurred when a person used internet channels to request that their name be added to the tax receipt for a property located in the Panvel district. The 36-year-old ward officer allegedly asked for Rs 5,000 to expedite this procedure, according to a statement issued by Thane ACB investigator Santosh Patil.

The property owner complained to the ACB after receiving this demand, and the agency launched a sting investigation on Monday as a result. According to the announcement, the operation was effective in capturing the accused accepting the agreed-upon bribe from the complaint.

Consequently, the accused was charged under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the statement issued by the ACB.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!