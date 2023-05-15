Maharashtra: Three members of different robbers’ gang arrested from Bhiwandi

According to the police the arrested accused has been identified as Deepak Singh alias Bhusisingh Tak(39) and Fahim Abbas and Dindesh Bhoir all three are Bhiwandi resident

Accused arrested by Crime Branch Unit 3 of MBVV (Pic/Police)

The Crime Branch Unit 3 of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) has arrested three accused from two different gangs and busted two different crime modus.

According to the police, they have arrested a gang mastermind who used to rob jewelry shops by coming in stolen cars and seized three stolen cars from his possession.

In another case, the other two accused are a member of different gangs whose members used to steal heavy trucks and instead of selling the entire trucks, they sold parts by dismantling the trucks. The police officials have seized one truck from their possession, said an officer from the Crime Branch.

Tak is the mastermind of the gang whose members used to rob the jewelry shop by coming in stolen cars. Tak has a serious criminal record including murder and robbery was also booked under MCOCA in the past along with his gang member who tried to rob a jewelry shop in Nalasopara. Since September 2022, the police were searching for him and finally, they caught him in the Bhiwandi area last Sunday.

"During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and we seized three cars - two Eco and one Chevrolet Enjoy, from his possession. The other gang members who were involved in the crime with him are at large we have identified them and searching for them," the officer added.

During the interrogation, it has been revealed that Tak and his gang used to steal only those cars, whose making is before the year 2018. They believe that after stealing the cars, they can be easily started without inserting the key. Whereas, the cars made after 2018 are more difficult to start without the key due to the modern electric technology system.

"From his interrogation, we came to know about accused Fahim Abbas and Dindesh Bhoir. The duo is from a different gang whose members used to steal heavy trucks. We arrested the duo yesterday. During the interrogation, it was revealed that instead of selling the stolen truck, the gang members used to dismantle parts of the truck and sold them in the market. The accused has confessed about three trucks had been stolen in the past. Out of which we have recovered one from their possession," said senior inspector Pramod Badhak crime branch unit 3.

The accused are remanded into police custody we are searching for another gang member he added.