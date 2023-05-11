The accused has been identified as Manish Ambekar (43) and Anwar Ali Kadir Shaikh (26)

Two held for cheating jewellers in Maharashtra (Pic/Mumbai Police)

Listen to this article Two held for cheating jewellers in Maharashtra, Gujarat x 00:00

On Wednesday, the crime branch unit I of MBVV police arrested two accused who have allegedly cheated more than dozens of jewellers in Maharashtra and Gujarat, by speaking to them in a woman’s voice in order to trick them.

The accused has been identified as Manish Ambekar (43) and Anwar Ali Kadir Shaikh (26).

According to police sources, the duo cheated Ram jewellers in Bhayander East, a couple of days ago. The jeweler received a call on his mobile phone from a woman who claimed to be the wife of a doctor working at a private hospital and expressed that she wanted to buy two bangles.

The woman told the owner of Ram Jewellers, Chetan Rajkumar Jain (30), that he could send his employee to the hospital to take her measurement and also mentioned that since she has rupees four lakhs in Rs 2,000 denomination notes, she would need rupees two lakhs in Rs 500 denomination in change to pay him advance.

"Jain told the police that he then sent his employee with the cash and a design catalog to the hospital. As soon as the employee reached the hospital stairs, a man intercepted him saying that the doctor’s wife sent him to receive him. He then asked for the change and as he was given the bag of cash, he then told the employee to go upstairs to take the measurement while he counted the cash on the machine and also asked him to return with the lump sum amount and the measurements and he would join after the call," said an officer.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two killed, one injured after bike hits divider in Bandra

As the employee went to the first floor and asked for the doctor’s cabin, he was informed that there was no such doctor working there. The employee then ran down to find the man who had received him but could not find him. The employee then informed Jain about the incident.

A cheating case was registered under section 420 of the IPC.

"Navghar police along with the crime branch began the investigation and finally, the crime branch trace the accused. Senior Inspector Aviraj Kurade, Crime branch unit I, and his team traced the accused and caught them from Nalassopara and Karjat." the officer added.

"During the interrogation, it has been revealed the duos are habitual criminals and had more than 28 similar cases against them across the city, and another district of the state. In the month of January, they got out on bail after which they committed 19 more cases including the Navghar case," said Kurade.