The explosion and fire had taken place on Wednesday afternoon in Gala Nagar under Achole police station limits in Palghar, Maharashtra resulting in the death of one man, identified as Rounak Tiwari, on the spot, he said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Toll in explosion-fire incident at Palghar tea stall rises to two x 00:00

The toll in an explosion and fire incident at a tea stall in Nalasopara in Palghar district in Maharashtra reached two on Friday after a man undergoing treatment died in a hospital in Mumbai, a police official said.

The explosion and fire had taken place on Wednesday afternoon in Gala Nagar under Achole police station limits, resulting in the death of one man, identified as Rounak Tiwari, on the spot, he said.

"Kisan Jha, who was injured in the incident, died on Friday in a Mumbai hospital. One more person, Shivam Mishra, is being treated for burn injuries. A probe had found iron pipes in the stall, blood stains as well as the gas pipe ruptured," he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: CM Shinde enters nullah, issues show-cause notice to senior BMC official

Meanwhile, Jha's brother Aman told reporters his brother was killed and sought a thorough probe by the police to unearth the truth behind the incident.

"A murder case has been registered. A probe has found there was some fight between the three persons present at the stall at the time of the incident," Inspector Chandrakant Sarode of Achole police station told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever