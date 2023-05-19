Maharashtra reports 81 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra currently has 519 active cases. 119 patients discharged today 80,19,669 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 19. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the state health department said in the bulletin

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Friday reported 81 new Covid-19 cases and one death related to the infection, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,68,737, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 519 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

119 patients discharged today 80,19,669 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until May 19. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

It said that at present the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,501 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

The bulletin said, since January 1, 2023, 119 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 74.79 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 86 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 14 per cent did not have any comorbidity, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai had on Thursday reported 21 new coronavirus cases. The fresh cases took the overall tally to 11,63,598, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, the PTI had reported.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,771 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, the city had witnessed 24 cases and one fatality, as per the PTI.

A total of 917 tests were conducted in the city during the day, taking the cumulative test count to 1,88,65,350.

The number of recoveries reached 11,43,676 after 48 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. There are now 151 active Covid-19 cases in the city, according to the PTI.

The recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases for the period between May 11 and 17 was 0.0019 per cent.

The city's case doubling rate is 33,720 days, the BMC bulletin said.

(with PTI inputs)