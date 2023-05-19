An official statement said that under the leadership of CM Shinde, a meeting was held on May 19 regarding the establishment of a state-of-the-art international convention center on the bank of Rajaram Lake in Kolhapur city

CM Eknath Shinde during the meeting. Pic/CMO

Maharashtra: CM Shinde holds high-level meeting, instructs to complete work of Kolhapur International Convention Center within a year

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday held a high-level meeting with senior state officials and reviewed the preparations for the work of Kolhapur International Convention Center, an official statement from the CMO said.

The statement further said that under the leadership of CM Shinde, a meeting was held on May 19 regarding the establishment of a state-of-the-art international convention center on the bank of Rajaram Lake in Kolhapur city.

At the meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed that the center, which will add to the glory of the historical city of Kolhapur, Maharashtra should be built within a year, the statement said.

It said, Executive Chairman Rajesh Kshirsagar, former MLA Chandradeep Narke, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department Nitin Karir, Additional Chief Secretary of Planning Department Rajgopal Deora, Managing Director of MSRDC Radheshyam Mopalwar, Collector of Kolhapur Rahul Rekhawar and other senior officials were part of the meeting.

"The convention center to be built near Rajaram Lake will have a capacity auditorium of around 2000 people, multi-purpose hall, conference hall, art gallery, amphitheater etc. The Chief Minister directed to keep a musical fountain, lights and sound show in Rajaram Lake," the official statement said.

It said, "There will be an art gallery, an amphitheater right platform for local and local artists and a center will be available for exhibition on various topics for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the city and the area. While constructing the center itself, trees should be planted in the area and the vicinity must be beautified. At the same time, considering the number of people coming to this area, there was a discussion about providing space for a five-star hotel too."

The statement said that the funds will be made available for this center through the Urban Development Department. The Chief Minister approved its construction through MSRDC. CM Eknath Shinde also said that the center should be created in such a way that it should add to the historical glory of the city.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held at Nandwal in Kolhapur district regarding allotment of seats to Indian Reserve Battalion No.3. In this regard, the Chief Minister directed that the collector should visit such the place and discuss the welfare of the people as well as the facilities required for the Indian Reserve Battalion, the official statement said.