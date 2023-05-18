Breaking News
Will try to get back Shivaji Maharaj's sword from UK next month, says Maha minister

Updated on: 18 May,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The minister had held a meeting with Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India and Imogen Stone, Deputy Head, Political and Bilateral Affairs on April 16

Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said he would visit the UK next month and try to bring back a sword and metal claws used by warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 17th century.


The metal claws or 'wagh nakh' is a weapon designed to fit over the knuckles or be concealed under and against the palm. It consists of four or five curved blades affixed to a crossbar. This weapon was used by Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan, the general of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate.



"I had a discussion with the British deputy high commissioner earlier on making available the 'Jagdamba' sword and 'wagh nakh' here. We are signing an memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the same," Mungantiwar told news agency PTI.


The minister had held a meeting with Alan Gemmell, British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India and Imogen Stone, Deputy Head, Political and Bilateral Affairs on April 16.

"We are celebrating the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. More than 100 events will be held in the state to commemorate the occasion starting from June 2 this year. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, descendants of Shivaji Maharaj and others will be invited for the event," he said.

Mungantiwar said he would visit the UK in June and try to take the matter further with the finalisation of the MoU and to decide the further course of action. "We are trying to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for one of the events here in Maharashtra, but it has not been finalised," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

