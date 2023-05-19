Breaking News
Stray animals continue to plague motorists on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai: ‘Sameer Wankhede declared Rs 1 lakh expense on 19-day London trip’
If Mumbai floods, officials will face the music: CM Eknath Shinde
CNG refuelling for cars at BEST depots across Mumbai
Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl dies of snake bite after health centre snubs her in Palghar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Bombay High Court orders Sameer Wankhede to appear before CBI on Saturday

Mumbai: Bombay High Court orders Sameer Wankhede to appear before CBI on Saturday

Updated on: 19 May,2023 05:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The Delhi High Court had allowed Wankhede to seek further relief from the Bombay High Court on May 17

Mumbai: Bombay High Court orders Sameer Wankhede to appear before CBI on Saturday

Sameer Wankhede with his lawyer on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Bombay High Court orders Sameer Wankhede to appear before CBI on Saturday
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede to appear before the CBI on Saturday. Sameer Wankhede had skipped CBI summons earlier after he had received protection from arrest until May 22 by the Delhi High Court, the relief was extended by the court till Monday. 


The Delhi High Court had allowed Wankhede to seek further relief from the Bombay High Court on May 17. 



Sameer Wankhede had also requested a cross-FIR against NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh during the proceedings in the Delhi High Court.


Wankhede, the former NCB Mumbai zonal chief and others were booked by the CBI for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.  

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021 after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship. The raid was conducted during the tenure of Sameer Wankhede at the Mumbai NCB. Aryan Khan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three weeks of his arrest as the anti-drug agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

The probe agency has alleged that the NCB, Mumbai Zone, had received information in October 2021 related to the consumption and possession of narcotics substances by various individuals on the private cruise ship and that some of its officers conspired and obtained undue advantage in the form of bribes from the alleged accused.

Also Read:  Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede reveals alleged chats with Shah Rukh Khan in petition before Bombay HC

The ED is investigating the entire Bank fraud in which small deposits of thousands of innocent depositors have been siphoned off by illegal loans sanctioned by the management of the Bank.

A Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Enquiry Team (SET) had red-flagged alleged improper explanations and apparent misdeclaration of "the expenditure" given by then NCB Zonal Director Wankhede on his foreign visits.

These findings were referred by the Centre to the Central Bureau of Investigation which had registered an FIR against the officer and four others on May 11.

(with PTI inputs)

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
Sameer Wankhede news India news national news bombay high court delhi high court Crime News central bureau of investigation mumbai mumbai crime news aryan khan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK