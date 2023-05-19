Mumbai: Bombay High Court orders Sameer Wankhede to appear before CBI on Saturday

The Delhi High Court had allowed Wankhede to seek further relief from the Bombay High Court on May 17

Sameer Wankhede with his lawyer on Friday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Bombay High Court on Friday ordered Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede to appear before the CBI on Saturday. Sameer Wankhede had skipped CBI summons earlier after he had received protection from arrest until May 22 by the Delhi High Court, the relief was extended by the court till Monday.

The Delhi High Court had allowed Wankhede to seek further relief from the Bombay High Court on May 17.

Sameer Wankhede had also requested a cross-FIR against NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh during the proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

Wankhede, the former NCB Mumbai zonal chief and others were booked by the CBI for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021 after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship. The raid was conducted during the tenure of Sameer Wankhede at the Mumbai NCB. Aryan Khan was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court after three weeks of his arrest as the anti-drug agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.

The probe agency has alleged that the NCB, Mumbai Zone, had received information in October 2021 related to the consumption and possession of narcotics substances by various individuals on the private cruise ship and that some of its officers conspired and obtained undue advantage in the form of bribes from the alleged accused.

A Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Enquiry Team (SET) had red-flagged alleged improper explanations and apparent misdeclaration of "the expenditure" given by then NCB Zonal Director Wankhede on his foreign visits.

These findings were referred by the Centre to the Central Bureau of Investigation which had registered an FIR against the officer and four others on May 11.

