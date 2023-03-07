Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two burglars held; cops hope to crack multiple cases in Thane district

Updated on: 07 March,2023 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The modus operandi of the duo was to target medical shops at night hours. The duo, addicted to drugs, also used to steal medicines from shops

Maharashtra: Two burglars held; cops hope to crack multiple cases in Thane district

Representational image. Pic/iStock


Two men were arrested by police in Thane district of Maharashtra for their alleged involvement in multiple burglaries in the district, an official said.


The modus operandi of the duo was to target medical shops at night hours. The duo, addicted to drugs, also used to steal medicines from shops.



Police recovered gold jewellery, silver articles, and cash- cumulatively worth Rs 21.94 lakh, from them, the official said.


Prima facie, the duo was involved in house breakings in Dombivali and nearby areas in Thane district.

Multiple cases of theft are also pending against them in various police stations in Mumbai. Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

