Maharashtra: Two civic officials, driver caught taking bribe from builder in Thane district

Two civic officials and a driver were on Monday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a builder in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The Thane ACB arrested three officials attached to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Two of the accused officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a builder who was carrying out construction activities in the municipal limits, the official said.

Following negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 20,000. A trap was laid by the ACB based on a complaint from the builder, he said.

