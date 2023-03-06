Maha: Fodder bales reduced to ashes in fire caused by lightning strike in Palghar district

No one was injured in the incident. Officials said a bolt from the sky fell right on the stack of fodder bales at around 3.30 am in a field

More than 1,100 bales of fodder were destroyed in a major fire triggered by a lightning strike in Sakhre village in Palghar district of Maharashtra on early Monday morning, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident. Officials said a bolt from the sky fell right on the stack of fodder bales at around 3.30 am in a field.

At least two fire engines from Palghar city rushed to the spot, located 51 km away, and brought the blaze under control after at least five hours.

