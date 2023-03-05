Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains hit parts of Palghar

The unseasonal showers damaged standing crops and affected mango and cashew orchards said Prakash Nikam, president of the Palghar Zilla Parishad

Unseasonal rains lashed parts of Maharashtra's Palghar district damaging standing crops in the region, an official said on Sunday.

The unseasonal rains accompanied by thunder hit Jawhar, Vikramgad and Mokhada talukas of the Palghar district on Saturday, he said.

The unseasonal showers damaged standing crops and affected mango and cashew orchards said Prakash Nikam, president of the Palghar Zilla Parishad.

Nikam has appealed to the district collector to carry out a panchnama through revenue officials to estimate losses in the next couple of days and award compensation to affected farmers.

Parts of Gujarat are likely to receive unseasonal rainfall during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Some districts in the state received light rains on Saturday, while areas in north and south Gujarat are likely to receive light rainfall during the next four days, the Ahmedabad centre of the IMD said.

It also forecast light thunderstorm, with lightning and surface wind of 30-40 kilometres per hour, accompanied with light rain in isolated places in Banaskantha, Patan, Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad districts.

In a 24-hour period ending at 6am on Sunday, parts of Dang, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha districts received light rainfall, with Waghai taluka in Dang recording the highest rainfall.

The IMD said an induced cyclonic circulation that lay over north Gujarat and its neighbourhood had shifted towards north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan and extended up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

(with PTI inputs)