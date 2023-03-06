Breaking News
Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive thunderstorms, unseasonal rainfall over next 2 days: IMD

Updated on: 06 March,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

IMD also forecast severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Parts of Mumbai received light rainfall and thunderstorm on Sunday night.


According to the Tweet by K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune, India Meteorological Department, on Sunday night, thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad.



Some districts in the state received light rains and thunderstorms.


IMD also forecast severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.

In another tweet, Hosalikar, mentioned, "On March 7, the impact could be more with the possibility of hailstorms in the district of Ahmednagar and Ch. Sambhaji Nagar"

