Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive thunderstorms, unseasonal rainfall over next 2 days: IMD

IMD also forecast severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Parts of Mumbai received light rainfall and thunderstorm on Sunday night.

According to the Tweet by K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune, India Meteorological Department, on Sunday night, thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph were very likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad.

Some districts in the state received light rains and thunderstorms.

Also Read: At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet

IMD also forecast severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.

In another tweet, Hosalikar, mentioned, "On March 7, the impact could be more with the possibility of hailstorms in the district of Ahmednagar and Ch. Sambhaji Nagar"

5 Mar; Severe weather alerts by IMD for Maharashtra next 4 days.

Light/mod thunderstorms with lightning, rains & gusty winds with varied intensity.

7th Mar; Impact could be more with possibility of hailstorms in district of Ahmednagar & Ch. Sambhaji Nagar @RMC_Mumbai @RMC_Nagpur pic.twitter.com/qy3RVyQhjj — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 5, 2023