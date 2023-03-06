Breaking News
Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop
Mumbai: BJP-Shinde Sena’s Ashirwad Yatra a BMC poll campaign?
Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked
At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet
Mumbai: Skin donation up but still far from pre-COVID levels

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > At 381 degree C Sunday was Mumbais hottest day of 2023 yet

At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet

Updated on: 06 March,2023 05:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

“However, there is no need to panic, as the month of March tends to be hotter. The all-time highest temperature in March was 41.7 degree Celsius, recorded at Santacruz observatory in 1956,” Kapadia added

At 38.1 degree C, Sunday was Mumbai’s hottest day of 2023 yet

People sit by the sea for cool breeze, as mercury rises in the city, at Marine Drive, on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Sunday, March 5, was the hottest this year so far, according to the met department. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz weather observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius.
 
According to Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather, a popular private weather blog, “The rising mercury level can be attributed to dry and warm winds approaching from the east, and delayed sea breeze. The temperature is rising because of the presence of east winds, which blocks the sea breeze that cools down Mumbai and the adjoining areas. “


“However, there is no need to panic, as the month of March tends to be hotter. The all-time highest temperature in March was 41.7 degree Celsius, recorded at Santacruz observatory in 1956,” Kapadia added.



The Santacruz observatory has recorded temperatures past 40 degree Celsius in March six times in 10 years, according to the data with the IMD and Vagaries of Weather.


Also Read: ‘We are melting out there, because BEST won’t cover stops’

In 2022, the hottest day in March was the 14th, at 39.6 degree Celsius.

Colaba station also maintained its streak by recording 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, still much lower than its March month record of 40.4 degree Celsius in 1981. On Sunday, Mumbai was the seventh hottest city in India. Karwar in Karnataka was the hottest in India at 40.2 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, both the IMD and Vagaries of Weather have predicted that cloudy and stuffy weather will continue for the next few days with a light drizzle adding to the discomfort in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
mumbai maharashtra santacruz indian meteorological department mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK