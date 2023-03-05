Mumbai's air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 221

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 221 at 11.05 am

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Sunday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 221 at 11.05 am.

The SAFAR dashboard on Saturday showed Worli's AQI as 149 and Andheri's AQI as 128. Malad's AQI continued to remain in the 'poor' category at 252. While Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 318.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday settled at 16.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 72 per cent, they said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with the maximum temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.3 degrees.