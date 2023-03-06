Mumbai: Four injured in ceiling collapse in Tardeo's Police Camp

"A part of the ceiling's plaster collapsed today in Police Camp. A total of four people were rescued, including two women and two men. All are in stable condition and have been discharged from the hospital," said BMC

Four persons were injured after a part of a ceiling collapsed in the Police Camp locality of Tardeo, said the BMC.

The incident was reported by the civic-run Nair hospital. The injured persons were identified as Namdeo Sanap (57), Veena Sanap (50), Snehal Sanap (25) and Vedant Sanap (17). According to the BMC, all the injured persons were rushed to the hospital. They got discharged after treatment.

The incident was reported at 2.30 am on Monday early morning.

