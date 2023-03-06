Mumbai: Measles cases on the wane as city clocks 71 per cent drop

In contrast to the 577 cases in the last two months of 2022, the civic body has reported 129 measles cases in the current year, civic health officials credit rigorous supervision and treatment

A measles vaccination camp organised in December last year. Of the city’s 24 wards, 21 wards reported measles outbreaks. File pic

After reeling from severe outbreaks, reporting multiple cases of fever and rashes, and also witnessing deaths, the city is coming out of the grip of measles. Mumbai has witnessed a drop of 71 per cent in admission figures compared to the past two months. Several measures taken by the civic body, like awareness, immunisation, and door-to-door screening, have brought down the number, said experts.