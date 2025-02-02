Police said the duo had obtained a list of 24 candidates and had contacted students from Nandgaon, Nashik, to lure them into the scam

The Pune Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly attempting to scam aspirants of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) by claiming to possess pre-exam question papers, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the accused identified as Deepak Dayaram Gayadhane (26) and Sumit Kailas Jadhav (23), were attempting to sell the papers for Rs 40 lakh to students in Nashik-Pune region ahead of the Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazetted) Combined Pre-Exam scheduled for February 2, police said.

DCP Crime Branch Pune, Nikhil Pangale said, "This information was received on 30th of January. Some complaints had come to the Commission and some newspapers had written about this, that people are receiving calls from some unknown numbers and they are being told on the call that question papers will be given to them in Rs 40 lakh."

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has ordered an immediate action following a tip-off, and a swift probe led to the detention of Gayadhane and Jadhav in Mhalunge MIDC, Chakan, ANI cited.

According to the Police, during interrogation, the duo confessed that they had obtained a list of 24 candidates from Yogesh Surendra Waghmare, a Bhandara local, and had contacted students from Nandgaon, Nashik, to lure them into the scam.

He said, "In the investigation that has been conducted so far, we have not received any information about the leak of the paper or any such questions or question papers from these people in this investigation," ANI reported.

A case has been registered at Bundgarden Police Station based on a complaint from Maharashtra Public Service Commission Secretary Dr. Suvarna Kharat. Charges include violations under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Competitive Examinations (Prevention of Improper Conduct) Act.

Authorities later detained Waghmare in Nagpur district with the assistance of the Nagpur Crime Branch. Police are currently investigating how Waghmare received the list of the 24 candidates and whether any students were involved in the scam.

So far, there is no evidence of an actual paper leak, and the probe continues. The case is being closely monitored by senior police officials, ANI reported.



(With inputs from ANI)