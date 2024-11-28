The official said that while the police arrested two suspects for duping the victims, one more person, is on the run

Two persons were arrested for allegedly duping a man from Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 30.05 lakh by selling him fake gold coins, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, The duo who has been identified as Ravi Kishan Marwadi (24) from Bhiwandi and Manasingh Gulshan Solanki (40) from Diva in Thane were arrested on November 28 by the police following a complaint filed by the victim, an official said.

The official said that while the police arrested two suspects for duping the victims, one more person, identified as Mohan, is on the run.

"The accused approached the Bhiwandi based businessman, who has a sweets shop, on November 26 claiming they had discovered 5 kilograms of gold during excavation work and offered to sell it to him. The next day, they came with a bag of fake gold coins and took Rs 30.05 lakh from the businessman," the Narpoli police station official said, as per the PTI.

The two arrested accused and their absconding associate have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and other offences, he added.

Ex-bank employee loses Rs 3.57 cr after imposter threatens him on WhatsApp video call

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 74-year-old retired bank employee in Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly duped of Rs 3.57 crore after being threatened by a fraudster posing as a policeman on a video call, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The victim, resident of Ulhasnagar area, recently received a WhatsApp video call from a person who made him talk to another person claiming to be a policeman, the police said.

The imposter threatened the victim and made him transfer a sum of Rs 3.57 crore into different bank accounts, the official from Central police station said.

The FIR did not specify what threats were issued to the victim.

Based on a complaint by the victim, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the unidentified fraudster under section 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)