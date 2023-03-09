Maharashtra: Two get life term for 2019 murder in Thane

In the verdict pronounced on Wednesday, principal district judge Abhay J Mantri also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on accused

The Thane District Court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the murder of a 28-year-old man in Bhiwandi town in 2019.

In the verdict pronounced on Wednesday, principal district judge Abhay J Mantri also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on accused Ejaj alias Pintya Ansari (29) and Salman alias Sallu Khan (28).

The prosecution has proved its case against the duo beyond all reasonable doubt, the court held.

The incident had taken place in Bhiwandi on February 7, 2019, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anil Ladwanjari.

Abbas Fouzi, a powerloom worker, and his brother had stepped out to buy food from a nearby hotel for the guests who had arrived at their house when they ran into Ansari and Khan.

The accused demanded Rs 200 from Abbas and his brother. When the latter expressed inability to give them the money, Khan and Ansari attacked the brothers with knives, the prosecution told the court.

Abbas died on the way to the hospital.

The prosecution examined 13 witnesses including two eyewitnesses during the trial.

