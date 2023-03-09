Australian PM Anthony Albanese's Mumbai visit: Police issues preventive orders for city

Australian PM Anthony Albanese will be visiting Mumbai on March 9. The order issued by the Mumbai Police said, no drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed jurisdiction of multiple police stations of the city

Mumbai Police on Thursday issued a preventive order ahead of the visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to the city on Friday.

In a preventive order, the Mumbai Police said, whereas a report has been received that due to the situation prevailing in the areas under control of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that during the Prime Minister of Australia's Mumbai visit on 09/03/2023, Terrorist/Anti social elements may attack using drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft and there is every likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to the human life, health, safety and injury to public property.

The police, in the order said, on 09/03/2023, on the occasion of the Prime Minister of Australia's Mumbai visit large number of VIPS, various officers in large numbers are expected to attend the program, It is necessary that some checks should be put ,on activities around Mumbai, so that Terrorist/Anti-social elements may not attack through drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft, all types of balloons, kites and immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.

The preventive order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.

It further said, on March 9, in view of the Prime Minister of Australia's Mumbai visit, no drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Colaba Police Station, Vile Parle Police Station, Kherwadi Police Station, Vakola Police Station, Bandra Police Station, Worli Police Station, Gamdevi Police Station, D.B. Marg Police Station, Marine Drive Police Station, Cuffe Parade Police Station.

The police said that this order shall remain in force with effect from 00.01 hrs. of 09/03/2023 till 24.00 hrs. of 09 /03/2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

The order said, "any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,1860."