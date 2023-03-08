Mumbai Police extends its preventive orders for city, shares list of exemptions

An official said, The preventive order is issued on regular intervals by Mumbai Police based on the reviews of the situations in the city

Mumbai Police on Wednesday extended its preventive orders for the city March 23. In the order, the police said that based on the information received from various sources, it is apprehended that there is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and also there is grave danger to human lives and loss of properties.

In the order, the police said, on that account, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order for restricting movement and unlawful assembly of five or more persons for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and danger to human lives and loss of properties and to prevent any kind of riot or affray in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP, Operations, Mumbai Police.

An official said, "The preventive order is issued on regular intervals by the city police based on the reviews of the situations."

The order further said, the following would be prohibited for the period commencing from 00.01 hours on 09/03/2023 and ending at 24.00 hours on 23/03/2023 throughout Mumbai-

- Any assembly of five or more persons,

- Any procession of any persons and

- Any use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in procession by the assembly.

The prohibition contained in the order is exempted for:

- Marriage ceremony and matrimonial functions etc.

- Funeral assemblies and procession on the way to crematoriums/burial places.

- Statutory meeting of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations.

- Social gathering and meeting of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies and associations to transact their normal business.

- Assemblies in or around Cinema houses, theatres or any place of public amusement for the purpose of watching films, dramas or performances as the case may be.

- Assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the government and local bodies in discharge of governmental or semi-governmental functions.

- Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academics.

- Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business and callings.

- Such other assemblies and the processions as may be permitted by Zonal Deputy Commissioners activities of Police, Mumbai and their supervisory officers.

The order further said, notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period here in above mentioned-

- Any investigation or legal proceeding may be instituted, continued or enforced.

- Any penalty, forfeiture of punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed as if this order had not expired.