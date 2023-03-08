Mumbai: Cops fine 73 motorists for drunk driving; 10,215 helmetless riders caught

Of the 73 motorists, 65 were bike users, the official said on Tuesday

Representative Image

Mumbai traffic police penalised more than 10,000 two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet and 73 motorists for drunk driving during a special drive on Holi, an official said.

Of the 73 motorists, 65 were bike users, the official said on Tuesday.

Across the city, traffic police fined 746 motorcycle users for riding triple seats and 10,215 bikers for being helmetless, he said.

"Due to Holi and Shab-e-Barat on Tuesday, we conducted a special drive and penalised people who were found violating traffic norms," the official added.

