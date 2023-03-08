Mumbai: Kin say water balloon thrown by Holi revellers killed Vile Parle man

Witnesses say 41-yr-old was hit on head when revellers were throwing balloons at each other; cops await post-mortem

Dilip Dhavade worked in a share trading firm

A 41-year-old employee of a share trading firm died after allegedly being hit by a water-filled polythene bag balloon thrown by Holi revellers in Vile Parle on Monday. His brother said he fell and did not respond to calls. He was declared dead at a hospital. The Vile Parle police have registered an ADR and are waiting for the post-mortem report.

The deceased, Dilip Dhavade, lived at Siddhivinayak Society at Shivaji Nagar in Vile Parle East. According to the police, the incident took place on Monday at around 10.30 pm. “Local residents were celebrating Holika Dahan and two groups were throwing water-filled balloons at each other at the spot,” said a police officer.

Speaking to mid-day, Shashikant Dhavade, the brother of the deceased, said, “My brother had gone to purchase puran poli from a nearby restaurant where two groups of people were throwing water-filled balloons at each other. One of the balloons hit his head and he fell down. We were there and rushed him to a local hospital where he was declared dead before admission.”



Shashikant Dhavade, Dilip’s brother, said he was there when he saw the balloon hit him. Pic/Anurag Ahire

“My brother died because he was injured by a plastic balloon. We informed the police and they recorded my statement. He lived with his wife Darshika and two kids, Swara, 12, and Gauresh, 7. He worked in a share trading firm,” he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked

Dilip Dhavade’s friend Bhaskar Malankar said, “Dilip received serious injuries on his head which he hurt when he fell. We rushed him to the Nityanand Hospital at Vile Parle East, but he was declared dead there. We informed the police about the incident to investigate this matter and ensure the person who threw the water-filled balloon intentionally at him is punished.”

PSI Bharat Gurav of Vile Parle police station said, “There is no CCTV camera at the spot. Dilip's family and friends alleged that he fell after someone threw a water-filled balloon at him. We didn’t find any injuries on his body. We are waiting for the post mortem report. We have registered an ADR. Further investigations are underway.”

10.30 pm

Time the incident took place