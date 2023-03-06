Mumbai: Duo tries to cheat during police recruitment, booked

One of them attached his friend’s card (to measure running time) along with his own to his leg to help him; supervising inspector smelt a rat when he saw the identical timing

Candidates run during the police recruitment drive at Naigaon, Dadar in January. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Mumbai police never miss any wrongdoing. This time they got hold of a duo that tried to cheat them in their own backyard—during the police recruitment drive!

The Powai police have registered an FIR against two candidates who cheated to get more marks in the physical exam during the drive at Marol. The police said only one of the two used both the cards with a chip that calculates candidates’ running time. The duo have been disqualified.

According to the police, on March 1 the candidates were to get tested in running and short put. Police Inspector Rajendra Kalbhor, attached to the Local Arms at Worli, was present to check all candidates’ records. He is the complainant in the case. To check the running timing, the recruitment drive officials use the chip cards of M/S. Timing Technology India Pvt Ltd company.

The candidates, Nikhil Virendra Yadav and Vikas Devidas Sardar, completed the 100 metres, 800 metres and 1,600 metres and shot put exam. However, their running times for the 1,600 metres race were exactly the same at 3 minutes 42 seconds.

A police officer said, “We checked CCTV camera footage and found that they finished one after another. Yadav reached early and Sardar reached late. We also found that Yadav ran with both the chip cards tied around his legs, so that his friend Sardar, who is not good at running, could log a decent timing. They both got 30 marks in the exams.”

The Powai police registered the FIR against them under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention). The candidates were also disqualified from the police recruitment drive.