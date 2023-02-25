Mumbai police recruitment drive: Another day, another candidate collapses

However, this time, quick medical attention from supervising cops ensures a third fatality does not occur in the ongoing drive

ACP Sujata Patil with Rahul Vijay Shinde, the candidate

Even as many youngsters continue to struggle for a job in the Mumbai police department, a 24-year-old, who almost landed at the death’s door during a 1,600-metre run on Friday, was saved by quick medical intervention. Cops immediately administered first aid to the Pune youth and fed him. Previously, two candidates lost their lives during the recruitment drive.

Sources said Shinde arrived in Mumbai from Pune on Thursday night and spent the next few hours outside the gate of Kalina University, where the running test was conducted. He got an entry for the test between 4 am and 5 am, sources added.

Aspirants at the Local Arms Unit ground near the MU campus in Kalina. File pic/Rajesh Gupta

Shinde finished two laps of the track for the 1,600-metre run, and was on his third lap when he collapsed, sources said.

“Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujata Patil helped him up with the help of other cops on duty. She helped him calm his breathing and rubbed his palms. They took him to the centre for first aid after which he was given breakfast and water. This saved him,” said an officer.

“Today, god gave me the opportunity to save a life. I will tell the boys not to be disappointed in life. They should keep trying to do better. This will ensure success,” Patil said.

So far, two candidates have lost their lives while appearing for the police recruitment drive in Mumbai.

Amar Ashok Solke, 29, died shortly after appearing for physical tests on Tuesday. He had come from Navsari in Amravati district to take part in the drive for recruitment to the Mumbai police constabulary.

Two weeks ago, Ganesh Ugale, 25, from Washim died after participating in the 1,600-metre run.

mid-day had highlighted the plight of thousands of candidates who had arrived in the city for the drive, but were sleeping on the footpaths and under bridges with nowhere else to take shelter. Following this paper's report, the authorities shifted them to open and safe spaces.