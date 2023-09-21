The two persons have been arrested from Dombivli and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra respectively, a Thane Police official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Two held for gang-raping 19-year-old girl in Dombivli x 00:00

The Thane Police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The girl and her live-in partner had gone to fetch some goods from a friend on September 17, where the two accused were present, the Vishnu Nagar police station official said, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The two accused sent the teen girl's live-in partner to fetch liquor and then gang-raped her. After she left the place, the two accused raped her in an autorickshaw as well," the official said.

The two persons have been arrested from Dombivli and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Inspector RN Khilare told the PTI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two men including a taxi driver were arrested in Mumbai for allegedly raping a 14-year-old mentally unstable girl in a moving taxi, the police said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The accused were identified as Shriprakash Pandey (29) and Salman Shaikh (27), an official told the PTI.

Pandey is a taxi driver whereas Shaikh runs a small eatery in Dadar area, he said.

According to the news agency, the alleged incident took place on Monday morning when the survivor, a resident of Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, was heading for her relatives' house in suburban Malvani after having a fight with her parents at home.

As she sat in Pandey's taxi at St Stephen Church, he sensed that she was mentally unstable. He then picked up his friend Salman at Dadar, and Salman allegedly raped the girl in the backseat of the taxi between Dadar and Santacruz, the official said.

They dropped the girl at Santacruz.

Meanwhile, her parents lodged a missing person complaint at Malabar Hill police Station. Police launched a search and found the girl in Vakola area.

After the girl narrated her ordeal, police found out the taxi's registration number and both the accused were nabbed in the evening, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A court sent the duo in police custody till September 25 and further probe is underway, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)