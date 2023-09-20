Ganeshotsav 2023: Mumbai Police prohibits heavy vehicles in city

Mumbai Police, in the notification exempted essential service provider vehicles from the above traffic notification

Devotees across Mumbai have been celebrating the 10-day festival. Pics/Ashish Raje

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a fresh notification in view of the ongoing Ganesotsav in the city and prohibited heavy vehicles in Mumbai.

In a traffic notification, Mumbai Police said that in view of Ganeshotsav Festival-2023 being celebrated in Mumbai, Lord Ganesh idol immersion processions will be carried out in all over Mumbai. In order to maintain smooth functioning of traffic as well as immersion processions it is necessary to restrict entry of heavy

vehicles in the jurisdiction of Greater Mumbai on those days. Accordingly a traffic notification was being issued.

It further said that on the occasion of Lord Ganesh idol immersion days in Mumbai that are on 23rd September 2023- fifth day Gauri Ganapati immersion from morning 1.00 hrs to 01.00 am next day, 25th September 2023- seventh day Ganapati idol immersion from morning 11.00 hrs to 01.00 am next day and on 28th September 2023- Anant Chaturdashi Ganapati idol immersion day from morning 10.00 hrs to next day morning 06.00 hrs. entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai shall be prohibited.

Mumbai Police, in the notification exempted the below mentioned essential service provider vehicles from the above traffic order.

Vegetables vehicles, Milk, Bread and Bakery products carrying vehicles, Tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene Tankers, Ambulance, Government and Semi Government Vehicles and also School buses.

Meanwhile, in an earlier traffic notification, Mumbai Police had on Monday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Lord Ganesha festival celebrations in the city. The police shared the details of the traffic diversions and alternate routes in Mumbai during the 10-day festival celebrations.

In the advisory, Mumbai Police said, Ganpati festival is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai from date 19/09/2023 to 19/09/2023. The festival culminates with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s Idols in bodies of water. The immersion processions attract massive crowds of devotees and onlookers. People from all over the city come to witness this grand event, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Therefore, following Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

The police issued a complete list of traffic arrangements, route diversions and alternate routes for motorists.