Mumbai: Nearly 7,000 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in city on 2nd day of Ganeshotsav

Updated on: 20 September,2023 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A BMC official said that a total of 6,960 Ganesh idols, comprising 6,930 household ones and 30 from 'sarvajanik' (community) mandals, were immersed till 6 pm across Mumbai

Mumbai: Nearly 7,000 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in city on 2nd day of Ganeshotsav

Several devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh after worshipping the idols placed at homes and in pandals for one-and-a-half days. Pic/ Ashish Raje

Key Highlights
Key Highlights

  1. Around 7,000 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed across Mumbai till 6 pm
  2. Several devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh after worshipping the idols placed at homes
  3. Sept 20 was the second day of the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god

Around 7,000 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed across Mumbai till 6 pm on Wednesday, the officials said, reported the PTI.


September 20 was the second day of the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god.


Several devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesh after worshipping the idols placed at homes and in pandals for one-and-a-half days.


People took out processions of idols with many devotees dancing their way to the sites of immersion.

According to the news agency, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that a total of 6,960 Ganesh idols, comprising 6,930 household ones and 30 from 'sarvajanik' (community) mandals, were immersed till 6 pm across Mumbai.

Of these, 2,833 Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds. While 2,819 of them were the idols installed by people at their houses, 14 belonged to the mandals.

"No untoward incident was reported during immersion," the civic official said.

The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and set up 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, with the installation of idols of the elephant-headed God in various shapes and sizes at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of decorations based on themes ranging from Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.

Meanwhile, according to the Thane civic officials, as many as 2,887 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed on Tuesday until 8:30 pm.

At Dutt Mandhir Ghat 275 Lord Ganesh Idols were immersed. At Kharegaon Lake 115, At Mithbundar Ghat 288, At Diva Ganesh Ghat 400, at Upvan Lake 310 Lord Ganesh Idols were immersed on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)

ganesh chaturthi ganpati mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra

