Breaking News
Thane: Kalyan Ganesh Mandal's theme 'democracy is at peril'; police serve notice
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies
Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 196 idols immersed across the city till 12 pm on one and a half day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai: 196 idols immersed across the city till 12 pm on one and a half day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Updated on: 20 September,2023 01:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a harmonious and incident-free culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 196 idols were immersed in the city up to 12 pm.

Mumbai: 196 idols immersed across the city till 12 pm on one and a half day of Ganesh Chaturthi

Representative Image/ Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 196 idols immersed across the city till 12 pm on one and a half day of Ganesh Chaturthi
x
00:00

In a harmonious and incident-free culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 196 idols were immersed in the city up to 12 pm. The immersions were of those idols installed only for one and a half days. 


Of the 196 idols, 195 immersed were of private households, commonly referred to as 'Gharguti,' while a single Ganesh idol was part of the public pandal, termed 'Sarvjanik.'


What stands out in this year's visarjan is the responsible use of artificial lakes for immersion. Out of the 50 idols immersed in artificial lakes, all of them were from private households. The Sarvjanik community opted for alternative methods of immersion.


The Disaster Management Unit (DMU) reported that the visarjan proceedings proceeded smoothly, without any major disruptions or safety concerns. They said no untoward incident happened during the proceedings.

Moreover, the number of idol immersions in artificial lakes demonstrates a growing awareness of environmental conservation.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi, which commenced on September 19, is a 10-day festival that celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha on Earth. Many welcome ‘Bappa’ into their homes and many public mandals install big pandals with choicest of decoration.

Some people bid farewell to the Lord after 10 days, some install the idols for a shorter time period which usually varies. Families can perform visarjan rituals after either one and a half days or three days. Some families culminate the festival on the fifth day and some on the seventh day.

This year the city has gone all out with the decorations with themes ranging from the launch of Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya Ram Temple. Many thronged to the popular markets in Dadar, and Crawford market to buy decorations. Meanwhile, famous pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal and others are expecting huge footfall this festive season.  

This year, a total of 2,729 'sarvajanik' Ganeshotsav mandals were permitted to organise public festivities by erecting pandals. To maintain law and order during the popular festival, over 13,750 police personnel, including staffers from the traffic department, have been deployed. Of this, 11,726 are constables, 2,024 are officials from the rank of sub-inspector to assistant commissioner and 15 are deputy commissioners. 

Do you suffer from diabetes or know of somebody who suffers from it?
mumbai ganesh chaturthi visarjan brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK