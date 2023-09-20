Mumbai: 196 idols immersed across the city till 12 pm on one and a half day of Ganesh Chaturthi

In a harmonious and incident-free culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 196 idols were immersed in the city up to 12 pm.

In a harmonious and incident-free culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 196 idols were immersed in the city up to 12 pm. The immersions were of those idols installed only for one and a half days.

Of the 196 idols, 195 immersed were of private households, commonly referred to as 'Gharguti,' while a single Ganesh idol was part of the public pandal, termed 'Sarvjanik.'

What stands out in this year's visarjan is the responsible use of artificial lakes for immersion. Out of the 50 idols immersed in artificial lakes, all of them were from private households. The Sarvjanik community opted for alternative methods of immersion.

The Disaster Management Unit (DMU) reported that the visarjan proceedings proceeded smoothly, without any major disruptions or safety concerns. They said no untoward incident happened during the proceedings.

Moreover, the number of idol immersions in artificial lakes demonstrates a growing awareness of environmental conservation.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi, which commenced on September 19, is a 10-day festival that celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha on Earth. Many welcome ‘Bappa’ into their homes and many public mandals install big pandals with choicest of decoration.

Some people bid farewell to the Lord after 10 days, some install the idols for a shorter time period which usually varies. Families can perform visarjan rituals after either one and a half days or three days. Some families culminate the festival on the fifth day and some on the seventh day.

This year the city has gone all out with the decorations with themes ranging from the launch of Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya Ram Temple. Many thronged to the popular markets in Dadar, and Crawford market to buy decorations. Meanwhile, famous pandals like Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal and others are expecting huge footfall this festive season.

This year, a total of 2,729 'sarvajanik' Ganeshotsav mandals were permitted to organise public festivities by erecting pandals. To maintain law and order during the popular festival, over 13,750 police personnel, including staffers from the traffic department, have been deployed. Of this, 11,726 are constables, 2,024 are officials from the rank of sub-inspector to assistant commissioner and 15 are deputy commissioners.