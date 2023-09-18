Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, check complete list of arrangements in city

The police shared the details of the traffic diversions and alternate routes in Mumbai during the 10-day Ganesh festival celebrations

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Lord Ganesha festival celebrations in the city. The police shared the details of the traffic diversions and alternate routes in Mumbai during the 10-day festival celebrations.

In the advisory, Mumbai Police said, Ganpati festival is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai from date 19/09/2023 to 19/09/2023. The festival culminates with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s Idols in bodies of water. The immersion processions attract massive crowds of devotees and onlookers. People from all over the city come to witness this grand event, leading to a surge in pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Therefore, following Traffic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

To avoid traffic congestion during Ganeshotsav celebrations during September 19th to 29th, following traffic arrangements have been done in Mumbai City.



The police issued a complete list of traffic arrangements, route diversions and alternate routes for motorists. A list of no parkings in the city was also shared by the police.

Meanwhile, the police said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a few guidelines via advisory regarding old and dangerous road over bridges (ROBs). Accordingly, it has been decided that following arrangements shall remain in place on all the immersion days:

1. Not more than 100 people should cross the ROBs at any given time.

2. There shall be no halting of procession over the ROBs.

3. There shall be no dancing and no loudspeakers shall play over the ROBs.

The above restrictions shall be in place for the following given ROBs:

Central Railway

1- Ghatkopar Rail Over Bridge

2- Currey road Rail Over Bridge

3- Arthur road Rail Over Bridge OR Chinchpokli Rail Over Bridge

4- Byculla Rail Over Bridge

Western Railway

1- Marine Lines Rail Over Bridge

2- Sandhurst Road Rail Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road)

3- French Rail Over Bridges (between Grant Road and Charni Road)

4- Kennedy Rail Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Charni Road)

5- Falkland Rail Over Bridge (between Grant Road and Mumbai Central)

6- Belasis ROB at Mumbai Central Station

7- Mahalakshmi Rail Over Bridge

8- Prabhadevi station Rail Over Bridge

9- Dadar Tilak Rail Over Bridge

Mumbai Police Bandobast

Mumbai Police said that the following officials will be deployed for Ganeshotsav Bandobast and for Ganesh Visarjan days, the police deployment will be more that will be conveyed ahead of the Visarjan.

DCPs - 15,

Total Officers (ACP to PSI) - 2024

Police Staff - 11726