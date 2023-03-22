Maharashtra: Two held for multiple chain snatchings in Navi Mumbai

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said there were two incidents last month where motorbike-borne persons snatched a chain

Representational Pic

With the arrest of two men, Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved 12 cases of chain snatching reported in the limits of Kharghar, Nerul and Vashi police stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said there were two incidents last month where motorbike-borne persons snatched a chain.

Police worked on several leads including CCTV footage and nabbed the duo, he said.

One of them was held from Ambivli in Kalyan area.

Also Read: Traffic likely to be hit in parts of city on March 22, Mumbai Police issues restrictions ahead of Raj Thackeray's MNS 'Padwa Melawa'

A total of 81.45 gm of chains including a few mangalsutras, altogether valued at Rs 6.04 lakh, were seized from their possession.

A motorbike used for chain snatching was also recovered. Further probe is on, the DCP said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever