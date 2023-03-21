Traffic likely to be hit in parts of city on March 22, Mumbai Police issues restrictions ahead of Raj Thackeray's MNS 'Padwa Melawa'

The Mumbai Traffic Police, in a traffic notification said that the Maharastra Navnirman Sena is going to celebrate 'Padwa Melawa' on Wednesday i.e. on March 22, 2023 at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), Mumbai

Traffic in parts of Mumbai is likely to be hit on March 22. Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday issued traffic restrictions and alternate routes for motorists ahead of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's 'Padwa Melawa' on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Traffic Police, in a traffic notification said that the Maharastra Navnirman Sena is going to celebrate 'Padwa Melawa' on Wednesday i.e. on March 22, 2023 at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), Mumbai. In order to participate in the said Melawa many supporters and followers of Maharastra Navnirman Sena from all over Maharashtra are likely to come at Shivaji Park, Dadar with their vehicles and due to which large number of vehicles are expected on Western and Eastern Express Highway and traffic congestion will be there especially on the road leading to the function's venue.

It said that it is necessary to make an order for traffic management. Therefore, in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public a traffic notification was being issued.

The notification was issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP, Traffic, Mumbai.

It said, the notification shall remain in force on 22/03/2023 between 14.00hrs. to 24.00 hrs.

The notification said that there shall be no parking on the following road-

1- S.V.S.Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction upto Yes Bank Junction).

2- Keluskar Road(South) and (North), Dadar.

3- M.B.Raut Marg.

4- Pandurang Naik Marg (Road no. 5).

5- Dadasaheb Rege Marg.

6- Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate No.4 upto Shitala Devi Temple Junction).

7- N. C. Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari Junction upto Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar.



The notification further said, the vehicular traffic will be regulated and controlled on some roads and if needed, it will be diverted through alternate routes as mentioned below-

- S.V.S. Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank Junction.

Alternate route-

Right Turn at Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to S.K. Bole Road, Agar Bazar

- Portuguese Church, left turn to Gokhale Road- L.J. Road from Raja Badhe Chowk Junction upto Keluskar Road (North) Junction, Dadar.

Alternate routes-

LJ.Road- Gokhale Road Steel Man Junction- right turn towards S.V.S Road.

- Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Road for South bound traffic.

Alternate route-

From Raja Bade Junction towards L. J Road.

- Gadkari Chowk Junction upto Keluskar Road (South and North), Dadar.

Alternate route-

Shall use M. B. Raut Road.

The notification also issued instructions for vehicles carrying participants for the Padwa Melawa. It said that the vehicles coming from various areas shall drop the participants at alightment point and proceed for parking at designated Parking places as follows:

1. Western and Northern Suburbs

- Vehicles coming from Western and Northern suburbs through Western Express Highway shall drop the participants on Senapati Bapat Road between Matunga Railway Station to Ruparel Collage area and proceed for parking at Mahim Reti Bander, India Bulls Finance Cener PPL Parking, Kamgar Maidan and on Senapati Bapat Road. While Light Motor Vehicles can be parked at Kohinoor PPL.

2. Eastern Suburbs

- Vehicles coming from Thane and Navi-Mumbai using Eastern Express Highway shall alight participants near Dadar T. T. Circle and proceed for parking towards Five Gardens, Matunga and R.A.K.

3. City and South Mumbai

- Vehicles coming from South Mumbai using Veer Savarkar Road shall alight participants at Ravindranath Natya Mandir and proceed for parking at India Buls Finance center PPL parking, Aappasaheb Marathe Road, similarly, vehicles coming using B A Road shall drop the participants at Dadar T.T. Circle and proceed for parking at designated parking place at Five Garden or RAK Marg.

Parking spots for vehicles coming for the Padwa Melawa-

1. Senapati Bapat Road, Mahim and Dadar.

2. Kamagar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Road).

3. India Bull Finance Center PPL parking-Elphinstone, Mumbai.

4. Kohinoor PPL parking, Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

5. Aappasaheb Marathe Road.

6. Periphery of Five Gardens, Matunga.

7. Reti Bandar (Mahim)

8. RAK Marg Road.