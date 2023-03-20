Mumbai Coastal Road: Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists, shares list for alternate routes

The advisory further said that the duration for the completion of the work will be approximately 5 months

Representative Image

Mumbai Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for motorists for the ongoing construction work of the coastal road project.

In the advisory, Mumbai Traffic Police said, the construction of Mumbai Coastal Road is in progress along NS road (Marine Drive). The work is in its last phase of completion on Marine Drive and it has been planned by the coastal road construction agency that they need to carry out drainage outfall work on the southbound carriageway of N.S. road between the Taraporewala aquarium upto the Islam Gymkhana in south Mumbai.

The advisory further said that the duration for the completion of the work will be approximately 5 months.

The advisory was issued by Gaurav Singh, DCP, Traffic, Mumbai.

Also Read: Mumbai: Jogger in Worli killed by speeding motorist

It said, in order to carry out this construction activity, the existing southbound traffic on N.S road will be routed through the service road running parallel along the gymkhana and slow movement of vehicular traffic cannot be ruled out with traffic congestion at certain points.

The advisory further said, all vehicle users are, therefore, advised to avoid vehicles on N.S. road (Marine Drive) southbound, only if required or in an urgency to avoid traffic congestion.

It said the motorists are suggested to take alternate routes to avoid congested roads and slow movement.

The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared a list of alternate routes.

It said that the motorists intending to travel to south Mumbai (Colaba, Cuffe parade,

Churchgate, Nariman Point) are advised to use Maharashi Karve Road for their travel and use the below routes-

- Kemps Corner, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

- Peddar Road, RTI Junction, Cecil Junction, Sukh Sagar Junction, take a left turn, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

- Walkeshwar, Bandstand, Wilson College, Chowpatty, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

"People are requested to bear the present inconvenience caused to them for a better tomorrow," the advisory said.