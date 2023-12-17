Maharashtra: Two held for severing limbs of man over old enmity in Thane; victim hospitalised

Two persons were held in Murbad area of Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly severing the limbs of a man over a previous enmity

Two persons were held in Murbad area of Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly severing the limbs of a man over a previous enmity, an police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Sushil Bhoir was attacked with a chopper and other sharp weapons on Friday and he is currently getting treatment in a Mumbai hospital, Senior Inspector Prasad Pandhare of Murbad police station said, as per the PTI.

"We have arrested Shrikant Dhumal and Nitin Dhumal for the crime. The victim had worked with Shrikant but they parted ways a year ago after a dispute," he said.

The duo has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident in which a woman was injured after her boyfriend, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, allegedly tried to mow her down with his car in Thane city, police said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

A case has been registered against the accused, Ashwajot Gaikwad, and two others under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh said, as per the PTI.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 am on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the 26-year-old woman had gone to meet Gaikwad.

An argument took place between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell and suffered serious injuries, police said.

The victim later put out several social media posts about the incident, they said

"For a thorough investigation, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of deputy commissioner of police Zone 5 Amar Singh Jadhav, and it is probing into all angles of the case," the official said.

Statements of witnesses are being recorded, and the forensic evidence is being collected, he said, adding that further sections of the law will be included when more facts emerge during the investigation.

(with PTI inputs)

