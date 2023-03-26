Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two held for stealing trailer truck from Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 26 March,2023 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

As per the investigation, the duo changed the number plate of the vehicle to a duplicate one bearing a Nagaland registration number, an official said

Maharashtra: Two held for stealing trailer truck from Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic


Navi Mumbai Police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing a trailer truck from a village in Panvel taluka earlier this month, an official said on Sunday.


He said the trailer truck was stolen from Kongaon village in Raigad district on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.



As per the investigation, the duo changed the number plate of the vehicle to a duplicate one bearing a Nagaland registration number.


"The accused removed GPS from the truck and drove towards Nhava Sheva (a seaport in Raigad district). Police checked CCTV footage to identify the car which was piloting the stolen truck. We contacted the owner of the car and subsequently tracked down the duo who had stolen the truck," he said, adding that the duo hails from Punjab.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

