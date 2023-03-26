Mumbai Police detains man from Rajasthan in Salman Khan threat case

When contacted a senior Mumbai Police official told mid-day.com that a man was detained by the police and was being questioned in the matter

Salman Khan. File Pic/Twitter

Mumbai Police on Sunday detained a man from Rajasthan in the recent threat case of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, police sources said. The actor was recently threatened via an email that mentioned the names of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close aide Goldy Brar.

When contacted a senior Mumbai Police official told mid-day.com that a man was detained by the police and was being questioned in the matter.

Sources added, the detention was made in coordination with Rajasthan Police and further legal process was being done by a team of Bandra Police that is camping in Rajasthan.

Following the threat email, the Mumbai Police had reportedly beefed up the security outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan following a threatening email sent to his office last week. The Bandra Police, after receiving a complaint in the matter, had registered an FIR. The FIR named gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and another person, the police sources had earlier said.

Sources had then said that as per the complaint that was received by the Bandra Police on March 18, a case was registered and an investigation was launched in the matter. The FIR, apart from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar also names one Rohit.

Also Read: Mumbai: Salman Khan gets death threat via email; Bandra Police registers FIR, launches investigation

Lawrence Bishnoi is at present lodged in the Bathinda Jail. Whereas his close aide Goldy Brar is also accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Police sources said the FIR was registered under sections 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

This was the second incident in recent times when Bollywood star Salman Khan was issued a threat allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In another incident in June 2022, an unidentified person had threatened Salman Khan through a handwritten note in Hindi. The actor's father had informed the Bandra Police of the threat which had registered an FIR in the matter.