Breaking News
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena party posts
Mumbai rains: BJP targets Shiv Sena, BMC over waterlogging
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: Two held for harassing actor Kruttika Desai over fake drug operation
Mumbai: Work at Khotachiwadi bungalow on without consultation, allege locals
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Two held with country made weapon bullets in Palghar

Maharashtra: Two held with country-made weapon, bullets in Palghar

Updated on: 02 July,2022 03:14 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

Based on a tip-off, the district rural police laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the duo when arrived to sell the weapon, senior inspector Ajay Vasave said

Maharashtra: Two held with country-made weapon, bullets in Palghar

Representation Pic


Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of a country-made revolver and cartridges in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the district rural police laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the duo when arrived to sell the weapon, senior inspector Ajay Vasave said.




Also Read: Maharashtra: Jeweller decamps with mortgaged ornaments in Palghar, held


The police seized a country-made revolver and six bullets from the possession of the accused, who hail from Ahmednagar and Pune, he said.

An offence under the Arms Act has been registered with the Palghar police and further probe is underway to find out from where the weapon had been sourced and to whom it was to be sold, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maharashtra palghar Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK