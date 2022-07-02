Maharashtra: Two held with country-made weapon, bullets in Palghar

Based on a tip-off, the district rural police laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the duo when arrived to sell the weapon, senior inspector Ajay Vasave said

Representation Pic

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of a country-made revolver and cartridges in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the district rural police laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the duo when arrived to sell the weapon, senior inspector Ajay Vasave said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Jeweller decamps with mortgaged ornaments in Palghar, held

The police seized a country-made revolver and six bullets from the possession of the accused, who hail from Ahmednagar and Pune, he said.

An offence under the Arms Act has been registered with the Palghar police and further probe is underway to find out from where the weapon had been sourced and to whom it was to be sold, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever