Maharashtra: Two rickshaw drivers 'kidnap' woman passenger, cops nab them after chase in Thane

The incident took place around 10:45 pm on Friday under Manpada police station limits in Dombivali area of Thane in Maharashtra

Two rickshaw drivers were arrested by the police They allegedly abducted a woman passenger in a bid to rape her Two policemen heard her screams and gave chase

Two rickshaw drivers were arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly abducting a woman passenger in a bid to rape her and then pushing her out of their three-wheeler when two police officials heard her screams and gave chase, an official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The incident took place around 10:45 pm on Friday under Manpada police station limits in Dombivali area of Thane in Maharashtra, the official told the PTI on Saturday.

"The woman hailed an autorickshaw to go to Kolegaon Naka after praying at a temple in Khidkali. There was already a man, also a driver, inside the autorickshaw when she boarded it. The driver sped past the spot where the woman intended to alight, while the other person in the vehicle took out a screw driver," Senior Inspector Suresh Madane told the PTI.

"The driver Prabhakar Patil (22) and his associate Vaibhav Tare (19) forced her to take off her clothes and were about to rape her when her screams were heard by two patrolling policemen Atul Bhoiye and Sudhir Hase," he said.

After Hase and Bhoiye gave chase to the autorickshaw, accused Patil and Tare while fleeing pushed the woman out of the vehicle, resulting in injuries for which she is undergoing treatment, he said.

"However, both of them were nabbed by Hase and Bhoiye some distance away. One of them attacked the policemen with the screw driver. Our probe has found Tare is a history-sheeter with cases against his name in Mumbra police station," the official added.

Patil and Tare have been charged under Indian Penal Code provisions for kidnapping, criminal intimidation, assaulting a woman to disrobe her, sexual harassment and other offences, Madane informed.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against a man from Panvel area for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old woman, an official said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

The suspect had employed the complainant to guard his house at Naregaon, he said.

He arrived at the house on Friday afternoon and asked the woman to switch on the TV. When she went inside, he followed her and molested her, the official said citing the complainant.

(with PTI inputs)