A group of boys allegedly misbehaved with Union minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter and friends in Kothali village on Feb 28

The Jalgaon police on Monday arrested two more men and detained a minor boy in connection with the harassment of Union minister Raksha Khadse’s daughter and some of her friends, an official said. With this, four people have been apprehended so far in the case.

Seven persons have been named in the FIR, registered on the complaint of Khadse at Muktainagar police station in Jalgaon district in connection with the incident that occurred at Sant Muktai Yatra in Kothali village there on February 28 night.

One person, Kiran Mali, was nabbed earlier, while the Jalgaon police arrested two more others—Aniket Bhoyi and Anuj Patil—and also apprehended a minor boy on Monday, the official from Muktainagar police station said. Efforts were on to nab the other accused, he said.

The seven have been charged with stalking and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while Information Technology Act provisions have been invoked since they tried to take pictures and videos of the girls without permission, according to police.

During the probe, the police found the accused allegedly misbehaved with several girls and even clashed with the bodyguards accompanying them. A 17-year-old girl had made a complaint, and the bodyguards named the seven accused.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, BJP leader Khadse said, “It is unfortunate. If such things happen to an MP or Union minister’s daughter, imagine what common people have to go through,” she said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday assured strict action in the case.

