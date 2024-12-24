FIR registered after female passenger’s viral X post leads the police to the accused at T-1

The pictures of the parking lot tweeted by the victim

Listen to this article Mumbai: Drunk airport staffer misbehaves with woman at the parking lot x 00:00

The Airport police have registered an FIR against an employee at the open parking area of Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger while under the influence of alcohol. The incident came to light on Monday after the woman tweeted about it on X (formerly Twitter), prompting the police to trace the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Vishwas Ghadigaonkar, works as a counter clerk for Omega Parking, the tender company managing the T-1 parking area. According to police officials, the incident occurred on Monday at 8 pm while the woman was parking her car in the open parking area of T-1. Ghadigaonkar allegedly refused to let her park, misbehaved with her, and appeared intoxicated. The woman, realising he was drunk, immediately left the spot to avoid further confrontation.

An officer stated, “The woman posted about the incident on her X handle, including the accused’s name and a photo of the parking area. Constable Vasant Bhil, Police Inspector Vhatkar, and CISF jawan Manoj Patil rushed to the spot and found Ghadigaonkar. They suspected he was intoxicated and took him to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz, where tests confirmed he was drunk.”

The police confirmed they have registered an FIR against Ghadigaonkar for allegedly misbehaving with the woman. “He was detained and released after the FIR was registered. The tender company has also been informed about the incident,” added an officer.