Maharashtra Woman and her two children found dead in Thane husband missing

Maharashtra: Woman and her two children found dead in Thane, husband missing

Updated on: 21 December,2023 05:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Three people of a family in Thane were found dead at their home on Thursday at around around 8:30 am, the officials said

Maharashtra: Woman and her two children found dead in Thane, husband missing

Representational Pic/File/iStock

In a shocking incident in Thane district of Maharashtra, three people of a family were found dead at their home on Thursday at around around 8:30 am, the officials said.


The incident took place at Jaivant Shinde Chawl, Kasarvadvali in Thane, they said.


The deceased were identified as Bhavna Amit Bagdi (24), the wife of Amit Dharmaveer Bagdi (29), and their two children, a 6-year-old daughter, and an 8-year-old son, Amit Bagdi allegedly known for his habitual drinking, had been estranged from his family, leading his wife and children to seek refuge with his brother, Vikas Dharmaveer Bagdi, an official said.


The trio had been residing with Vikas in Sainagar, Kasarvadvali, Thane, for two years before relocating to Jaivant Shinde Chawl seven years ago.

The gruesome discovery was made by Vikas Bagdi when he returned home around 8:30 am from his routine activities. To his shock, he found Bhavna and the children lifeless, with one victim having a cricket bat lodged in their head. Kasarvadvali police were immediately informed and have launched an active investigation into the incident, the officials said.

Amit Bagdi, who had been visiting his family over the past three days, is currently missing, suspected to have absconded from the crime scene. An officer from Kasarvadvali police stated, "We are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend the accused."

"The motive behind this tragic incident remains under investigation," he added. The police are diligently working to unravel the circumstances leading to this appalling crime that has left the community in shock. Further updates on the investigation will be provided as the situation unfolds.

 

 

