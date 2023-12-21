Thane: Three of family booked for beating up two employees of power company

The two contractual employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) went to the house of the accused and disconnected the power supply due to their outstanding electricity bills, an official from Kolsewadi police station said

Representational Image

A couple and their daughter allegedly beat up two women contractual employees of a state-run electricity distribution company when they were returning after disconnecting the family's power supply over non-payment of dues, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place in Kalyan town on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The two contractual employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) went to the house of the accused and disconnected the power supply due to their outstanding electricity bills, an official from Kolsewadi police station said, reported PTI.

While the duo was returning, the accused allegedly beat them up. When one of the victims tried to videograph the incident, the accused snatched her mobile phone and allegedly molested her, as per the police complaint filed by the two victims, reported PTI.

A case was registered on Wednesday against the three accused under relevant provisions, the police said, reported PTI.

In another case, police have registered a case against a man for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as 'protection money' from a real estate developer at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused approached the victim on December 17 and sought the money to allow him to continue his business, reported PTI.

When the victim did not pay heed to the demand, the accused threatened him with dire consequences, the official from Nerul police station said, reported PTI.

Later, the accused poured petrol at the entrance door of the victim's house and attempted to set it on fire, the police said quoting the victim's complaint, reported PTI.

The police registered a case against the accused on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation), reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against a man and his parents in Navi Mumbai for allegedly running an investment firm illegally and cheating four investors to the tune of Rs 52.08 lakh by assuring them high returns, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)