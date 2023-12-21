Navi Mumbai man cheated of Rs 30 lakh in name of investment trading

The accused father-son duo assured 20 per cent returns per month to the man, resident of Uran area, and made him invest Rs 30 lakh in shares in August this year, an official from Uran police station said

Two persons have allegedly cheated a 37-year-old man from Navi Mumbai of Rs 30 lakh under the pretext of good returns by investment in shares, police said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused father-son duo assured 20 per cent returns per month to the man, resident of Uran area, and made him invest Rs 30 lakh in shares in August this year, an official from Uran police station said, reported PTI.

When the man did not get any returns as promised, he filed a police complaint against the two persons, reported PTI.

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the official said, reported PTI.

In another case, police have registered a case against a man and his parents in Navi Mumbai for allegedly running an investment firm illegally and cheating four investors to the tune of Rs 52.08 lakh by assuring them high returns, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, from Uran area in Navi Mumbai, accepted deposits from the four victims between January and April this year while promising to get their money doubled in 30 days, the official from Uran police station said, reported PTI.

According to the official, the accused operated the investment business without due permission from the government and the Reserve Bank of India, reported PTI.

Following a complaint by the victims, the police registered offences on Wednesday against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, and the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against a man for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as 'protection money' from a real estate developer at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused approached the victim on December 17 and sought the money to allow him to continue his business, reported PTI.

When the victim did not pay heed to the demand, the accused threatened him with dire consequences, the official from Nerul police station said, reported PTI.

Later, the accused poured petrol at the entrance door of the victim's house and attempted to set it on fire, the police said quoting the victim's complaint, reported PTI.

The police registered a case against the accused on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation), reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)