Maharashtra: Private RTO agent booked for demanding bribe in Navi Mumbai

A private agent of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe from an individual, an official said

A private agent of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe from an individual who had sought permission to modify a vehicle, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The suspect was identified as Kamlesh Singh, from the RTO office at Panvel has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said Madhavi Rajekumbhar, deputy superintendent of police-ACB, Thane, in an official release, as per the PTI.

Singh allegedly demanded Rs 18,000 from the complainant, who wanted RTO permission to get a vehicle modified. The complainant approached the ACB about the bribe demand by Singh, the release said.

Meanwhile, the agent brought down the amount to Rs 16,000 after negotiations with the complainant, the release said, according to the PTI.

After verifying the complaint and upon confirmation of the bribe demand, the ACB on Friday registered a case against Singh, it said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

Meanwhile, in an another incident last month, an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for reportedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an individual, stated a report in PTI.

An ACB sleuth had told the PTI on November 21 that the official asked for a bribe when an individual approached them to have their name included in the tax receipt for a property situated in the Panvel area through online channels.

The 36-year-old ward officer allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 5,000 to facilitate this process, stated Thane ACB inspector Santosh Patil in an official release, according to the news agency.

The property owner complained to the ACB after receiving this demand, and the agency launched a sting investigation on Monday as a result. The operation was effective in documenting the accused's release and capturing him receiving the agreed-upon bribe from the complainant.

Consequently, the defendant has been charged in accordance with the requirements of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as stated by the ACB's press release, a PTI report had earlier said.

(with PTI inputs)

