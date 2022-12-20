Breaking News
Maharashtra: Woman injured after husband pushes her out of moving auto in Thane

Updated on: 20 December,2022 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

According to the hospital authorities, the victim had sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment

Maharashtra: Woman injured after husband pushes her out of moving auto in Thane

Representational Pic


A 32-year-old woman was critically injured after her husband pushed her out of a speeding autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.


The woman, who is a resident of Kopri colony, was pushed out of a moving autorickshaw on December 17, an official said.



According to the hospital authorities, the victim had sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The Kopri police in Thane have recorded a medico-legal case and have initiated a probe into the matter, the official said, adding that no offence has been registered so far.

