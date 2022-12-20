Breaking News
Mumbai crime: Man killed, two sons injured in fight between two groups in Trombay

Updated on: 20 December,2022 06:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The police have arrested four out of 15 accused involved in attack, the police said

Representational Pic


A 49-year-old man died and his two sons were seriously injured in a fight that took place between two groups over harassment of a woman in the eastern suburb of Mumbai, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.


Offences have been registered against 24 people involved in the fight that took place in Cheetah Camp locality of Trombay on December 14, an official told the PTI.



The police have so far arrested four accused in the case, he said.


According to the police, the prime accused had allegedly harassed the victim's 22-year-old daughter in public and made lewd remarks. The woman called up her father and other family members. The accused also brought others to the crime scene and a fight ensued between the two groups, including women, the official said.

The victim and his sons were attacked with iron rods and sharp weapons and were recuperating at a hospital, where he died on Monday night, he said.

The police have arrested four out of 15 accused involved in attacking the deceased and his sons, while a case of attempt to murder has been registered against nine persons, including two pregnant women, who attacked the other group, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

