Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Family loses newborn at Govandi hospital, where a Std X-pass posed as doctor, delievered the girl

The newborn child died within hours of delivery. Representation pic

A couple from Nagpur had moved to Govandi so that the wife could deliver their child at her maternal home at Lotus Colony in Shivaji Nagar. After enquiring with friends, Rabia registered her name at R N Memorial Hospital, not knowing that it was unregistered.

“The hospital was close to our home, just 5 minutes away, hence my sister chose that place and had been consulting for the past six months,” said Mehraj Sheikh, Rabia’s brother. “Even the behaviour of the staff was friendly. One woman, named Soliya Khan, identified herself as the doctor,” he added.

Around 8 pm on December 17, Rabia was in pain and called up Soliya, who asked her to visit the hospital. “My wife refused, fearing she would be admitted, but Soliya asked her to come for a check-up,” said Sohail Hussain, 28, Rabia’s husband.

R N Memorial Hospital at Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

At the hospital, she was asked to undergo sonography, the result of which concluded that the baby was active, the family said. She was then given an injection, which induced her labour pain, they alleged.

Around 3.20 am on December 18, Rabia developed labour pain and delivered a baby girl. However, the child’s heartbeat stopped soon. Soliya called one Dr Mehtab who was in the hospital, the family said. He checked the baby and told the family to take her to a hospital nearby, named Muskan, as they don’t have a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), they added.

Also read: Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club

“No ambulance was provided to the family. They had to take an auto. At Muskan hospital, they were told to go to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar as the child’s condition was critical”, said a cop from Shivaji Nagar police station.

“At Rajawadi Hospital, the medical staff was stunned to see the newborn wrapped in cloth and brought in an auto rickshaw. Upon enquiry, the doctors called up Soliya, who disconnected the call when she was asked whether she has any basic medical knowledge,” the cop added.

The doctors at Rajawadi Hospital declared the baby dead on arrival, and sent her body for post-mortem.

Files police complaint

The family came back to R N Memorial Hospital and after a confrontation with the staff, they found out that Soliya had studied only until Std X. The family then filed a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar police station against Soliya, Dr Zakir Khan, managing director of the hospital, his sons Altaf Khan and Dr Mehtab Khan.

“We have booked four people under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, and Bombay Nursing Homes Registration. Act, 1949,” said Arjun Rajane, senior inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.

“We have arrested Altaf Khan, 22, and Soliya Khan, 28,” he said, adding that the process is underway to arrest the other two.

During the initial probe, the police found out that Altaf is a third-year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS). Soliya was appointed as a nurse at R N Memorial Hospital, which is not registered with the BMC, they said. Both Dr Mehtab and Altaf didn’t have any medical registration.

Mahendra Ubale, assistant municipal commissioner from M East ward, said, “The problem with the ward is that many structures where hospitals are operating out of are illegal. This makes the hospital or nursing home illegal in the first place. We rigorously take action against violators. As of now, we have 74 nursing homes/hospitals in our premises of which 27 haven’t registered. We have filed a non-cognisable offence against 24 people from such places and three FIRs in that connection. The action on such violators is a continuous process and BMC officials are doing it on a regular basis.”

Owner claims innocence

Speaking with mid-day, Dr Zakir refuted all the allegations against him and his son. “We started this hospital eight-nine months ago and its registration is under process. While Mehtab has completed the BAMS course, Altaf is still studying. When the unfortunate incident happened, my son Mehtab went to see what had happened, but was framed by the cops. Also, the patient unfortunately delivered a stillbirth, but we have been charged with negligence. She was not registered with us.”

When asked about Soliya who posed as a doctor, he claimed, “Soliya has been around hospitals for a decade and came to our hospital 12 days ago. I had asked for her qualification, which she hasn’t provided till date. I am in Uttar Pradesh right now. I am a law abiding citizen and will prove the charges are wrong.”

This is not the first such tragedy at M East ward. In January, a two-year-old boy died as a sweeper had administered him an injection with a high dosage at Noor Hospital.

RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh said as per the BMC’s 2018 report on hospitals and nursing homes in M East ward, 49 of them were functioning without fire NOC or any permission from pollution control board. “I had even approached the high court, where the BMC pledged to act against such medical institutions and conduct a routine check. But nothing happens,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal