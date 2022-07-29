Mumbai: Four of family found dead at their home in Shivaji Nagar, police launch probe

Cops suspect that the man may have fed poison to his family and then killed himself. The police is investigating the case from other possible angles too. Cops are yet to conclude on the reason behind the suicide.

Four people were found dead at their home in Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai on Friday morning, the police said. According to the police, a 34-year-old man was found hanging while his wife, and two kids were found lying on floor. Cops suspect that the man may have fed poison to his family and then killed himself. The police is investigating the case from other possible angles too. Cops are yet to conclude on the reason behind the suicide.

The police said, On Friday morning Mumbai Police control room received a call about four people being found dead at a home. Shivaji Nagar cops rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital. The deceased have been identified as Shakeel Jalil Khan, his wife Razia Khan. Sarfraz (7) and Atisa (3).

"Shakeel has a small general store in the area and when he didn't open his shop on Friday morning, his brother went to check on him at home. When he knocked his door and got no response, he peeped into home from a small opening and found his brother hanging," said DCP (Zone 6) Krishnakant Upadhyay.

"The door was locked from inside, which reduces the possibility of any foul play" he added.

An Accidental Death Report have been registered in the matter and further investigations are going on, the police said.