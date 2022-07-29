Maharashtra: Toddler falls to death from seventh floor flat in Vasai

The deceased, Shreya Mahajan, was alone in the flat on seventh floor in Regency Villa, Heritage City in Vasai West when the incident took place, as her mother Shraddha had gone to drop her elder sibling to board a school bus at around 7am.

Shreya Mahajan. Pic/ Hanif Patel

A three and half year old girl died after she accidentally fell from the balcony of her seventh floor flat while playing with a smartphone in an elite society in Vasai on Friday morning.

The deceased, Shreya Mahajan, was alone in the flat on seventh floor in Regency Villa, Heritage City in Vasai West when the incident took place, as her mother Shraddha had gone to drop her elder sibling to board a school bus at around 7am.

A neighbour of Mahajan, Sandeep Shirawley said, “The girl was sleeping when her mother decided to drop her eldest daughter who is seven-year-old to catch the school bus at the gate of the building. Meanwhile the child woke up and started playing with a smartphone after reaching the balcony of the flat. The smartphone slipped from her hand and fell down to the ground. In a bid to see the smartphone, Shreya climbed onto the iron railing, having its height around 4-ft and then lost her grip, she fell to the ground,” Shirawley told mid-day.

A security guard heard the loud thud. He rushed to the spot and raised an alarm. Soon the neighbours gathered to identify the deceased. It was a jaw dropping moment for one and all in the neighbourhood, as the toddler was lying motionless in the pool of blood.

Meanwhile, Shraddha, who was unaware of the tragedy, noticed a large gathering of people under her building. “Out of curiosity, she (Shraddha) reached the spot where Shreya was lying in a pool of blood. She was shocked to see her child motionless,” Shirwaley added.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared ‘brought dead’, said inspector Abhijit Madke attached to Manikpur police station.

“Her father works at a senior position in a private company. At present he is on three-month deployment in Singapore,” said Madke.